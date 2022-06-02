A Republican Congressman says he’s not surprised to see mass shootings in America when nearly 50 years of legalized abortions has produced an incredible disrespect for human life in general. Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Congressman, says the killing of 63 million babies in abortions has destroyed the respect for human life that existed prior to Roe v. Wade. Long told the the Missouri-based radio station The Eagle 93.9 that “guns aren’t the issue. He criticized proponents of gun control for ‘trying to blame an inanimate object for all of these tragedies.’”“When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com

