Twenty-nine Republicans, one of whom is Rep. Elise Stefanik the House GOP Conference Chairwoman, support a resolution to “expunge” the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. The effort is being led by Rep. Markwayne Mullin who also introduced a resolution to expunge Trump’s first impeachment. From Just The News: House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and roughly 28 other chamber Republicans are backing a resolution to “expunge” the second impeachment of former President Trump. The effort, first reported by the Daily Beast, is being led by Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin. It would apply to Trump’s 2021 impeachment, which occurred in […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker