Kentucky’s latest Democratic Senate candidate to challenge Senator Rand Paul, Charles Booker, released a campaign video Wednesday which features him wearing a noose. The video was an apparent attempt to highlight Senator Paul’s opposition to a 2020 bill that would have made lynching a federal hate crime. It appears that Booker wants to utilize racially charged imagery to illicit a response during the 2022 midterms. The video starts with a graphic warning and opens with a shot of a noose hanging from a tree.“The pain of our past persists to this day,” Booker says in the opening lines. “In Kentucky, like […]

