Source: AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack It’s obvious when someone is a threat to the left’s agenda when they will do anything to try and take them down. In the latest showdown, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) of bullying the Special Olympics. Earlier this week, DeSantis announced that Florida would sue the Special Olympics for $27 million if they did not reverse their Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine mandate, to which the olympics then backed down.Liberal media outlets had a field day claiming that DeSantis has “reached a new low.”Newsom also took it upon himself to throw shade at Florida’s […]

Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com

