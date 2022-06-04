Former Trump advisers Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows will not be criminally charged for contempt regarding their refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, the Department of Justice revealed this week, a move that comes even as another former Trump aide is facing prosecution on those same grounds. Former Trump official Peter Navarro was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for his refusal to cooperate with the committee, which is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol that Democrats and media have insisted was an “insurrection” against the U.S. government. Yet the Justice Department on Friday […]

Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker