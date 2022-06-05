Fulton County, Georgia has called an emergency meeting starting today at 2pm Eastern to “Recertify” the recent primary results in the county. A Fulton County news announcement posted on its website says the following: The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections will meet to recertify results from the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election and to discuss any other Elections business. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. TRENDING: UPDATE: Investigation Reopened into Mysterious Death Of Clinton Advisor Linked To Jeffrey Epstein – Was Found HANGING FROM TREE WITH SHOTGUN BLAST TO CHEST Fulton County Election Preparation Center […]

