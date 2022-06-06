Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh The left has used any excuse to take away guns, and the deadly Uvalde school shooting only gave them more ammunition to advocate for strict gun control. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is calling out Democrats who try to do such thing.During an interview on Fox News, he said he does not support legislation on red flag laws, which are implemented in 19 U.S. states, calling them “unconstitutional.”Scalise said they offer no real solution to the controversial argument of how to actually curb gun violence.“When you have a shooting, instead of sitting down and asking ‘OK, what […]

