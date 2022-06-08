President Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP ( Tony Sifert , Headline USA ) Although the media hopes to distract Americans from President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline by publishing melodramatic stories about Sleepy Joe’s alleged “stutter,” new reporting from Revolver has suggested that the role played by the speech impediment is as much of a fabrication as his tale of “ robust recovery .” Pseudonymous reporter Poppy Fields listened to over 40 hours of Biden speeches and media interactions from the years 1986 to 2018, and discovered little evidence of a stutter. “After watching 43 hours of clips, had I not […]

Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker