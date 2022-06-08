During Tuesday evening’s CNN Tonight, facts inadvertently slipped through during a panel discussion on Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey’s pleas for gun control at the White House earlier in the day, when liberal panelists and The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg correctly noted children statistically have a much higher chance of dying in a car accident on the way to school than at school. “If we’re going to start telling people that they should be scared about what is going to happen to them, we should at least put this in perspective. There are about 54 million kids in American schools who […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.newsbusters.org

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker