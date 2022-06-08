Former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti is the projected winner of Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary in New Mexico, according to the Associated Press . He defeated four other candidates including state Rep. Rebecca Dow, and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. Ronchetti has pledged to deploy 150 state law enforcement personnel to New Mexico’s border with Mexico to combat illegal migration and drug and human trafficking. New Mexico has alternated between a Democratic and Republican governor since the early 1980s. However, an incumbent governor last lost reelection in the state in 1994, the wire service also reports . […]

Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker