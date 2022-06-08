The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (S.B. 44) became law after Gov. John Bel Edwards did not veto or sign the legislation within 10 days of the Secretary of the Senate delivering the bill to him, as required by state law .

Athletes compete in the 5,000-meter final during the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field on April 23, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon. | Getty Images/Steph Chambers Louisiana has become the latest state to pass legislation preventing biological boys from competing in female school sports competitions after the state’s Democratic governor did not veto or directly approve the legislation.

Read the rest of this story here: www.christianpost.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker