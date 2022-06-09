On the heels of an assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Joe Biden appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he made comments using language identical to militant pro-abortion groups who have been threatening towards the pro-life movement. In Biden’s first appearance on network television in over 100 days, he spoke about gun control and the economy before pivoting to talk about abortion. Biden, who regularly talks about his self-proclaimed Catholic faith , is an ardent supporter of abortion. He began his discussion on abortion by noting the possibility of codifying Roe into federal law. “I think if […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.liveaction.org

