Kabuki for the cameras. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a raft of gun control proposals, narrowly passing them all, mostly along party lines . Anyone with any knowledge of the U.S. political system knows that these bills will be effectively dead on arrival in the Senate, and have just about zero chance of becoming law. Well, most of them. While the reasons for passing these bills are complex, the main motivation is that Democrats, who narrowly control the House, want something they can take home and use in a re-election fight this year. […]

