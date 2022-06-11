While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is known for his staunch opposition to the Wuhan virus lockdowns, he has gradually built a reputation as a budding immigration patriot. According to a report by Brandon Walters at Texas Scorecard , DeSantis is pushing the envelope by criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his refusal to send illegal aliens back to Mexico. DeSantis’s statements came at a time when illegal border crossers are knifing through the southern border at alarming levels. “They let them come across and then you give them to the feds, and the feds just release them anyways,” DeSantis declared, […]

Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com

