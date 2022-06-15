Professional boxer and YouTube influencer Jake Paul took off the gloves Saturday, pummeling President Joe Biden in a tweet for the terrible state of the economy, not to mention his often “incomprehensible” way of speaking. u201cBiden accomplishments nn1. Highest gas pricesn2. Worst inflationn3. Plummeting crypto pricesn4. Highest rent prices evern5. Created new incomprehensible languagennIf youu2019re reading this and voted for Biden and you still donu2019t regret it then you are the American problem.u201d — Jake Paul (@Jake Paul) 1654995456 On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin said Paul’s Twitter takedown is a bad omen for Democrats […]

