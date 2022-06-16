Sen. Josh Hawley, pictured in the U.S. Capitol on April 7, says the Biden administration has reportedly suppressed debate over COVID-19 and mask mandates. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Republican Sen. Josh Hawley criticized the Biden administration for promoting censorship on environmental issues by technology companies during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday. “Laura, this is the most recent example of the most anti-First Amendment administration in American history,” Hawley told host Laura Ingraham of “The Ingraham Angle.” The Missouri senator responded to a clip Ingraham played of White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy calling on tech companies to censor […]

