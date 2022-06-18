As I noted in the beginning of June, this year’s “Pride Month” has been far worse than any in the past. The trend toward corporate indoctrination in which products and services are immersed with LGBTQIA+ propaganda has hit maximum volume… at least I hope. If the brainwashing efforts get any louder, everything will look like a rainbow.

Alaska Airlines is the latest company to go all-in on woke indoctrination. Their four “Delight Flights” are completely themed with “Pride” Propaganda. Those who do not want to be surrounded by rainbows, served drinks in rainbow cups, or get greeted by LGBTQIA+ messaging throughout are out of luck.

Imagine if a flight had a Christian theme to it. The ACLU would sue. Corporate media would be up in arms. Leftist protesters would be burning down terminals. Only “woke” themes are allowed in modern-day America without repercussions.

Their Facebook post on the topic is loaded with complaints from both sides of the woke/unwoke aisle. Oddly, the post cannot be embed, which means Alaska Airlines doesn’t want media to be posting about this.

According to their website:

Each month, we’re treating Alaska guests like Deb to a special Delight Flight to elevate, celebrate and spark joy in the skies, including free flights to anywhere Alaska flies, swag and more! This month, to commemorate Pride month, Alaska surprised not one—but four lucky flights on a newly decorated Pride-inspired plane supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The plane, the first of its kind in the United States, will fly throughout our network for the next year.

In a post-truth society, it’s easy for evil to be seen as good and good to be seen as evil. That’s the purpose of this type of unavoidable, immersive indoctrination. You’ll celebrate “pride” whether you’re in the LGBTQIA+ community or not.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Truth Based Media

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.