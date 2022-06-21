California Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff has been at the center of every major conspiracy lodged against former President Donald Trump since 2016. From made-up claims of Russian collusion to a manufactured scandal around Ukraine, Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chair and former impeachment manager, has now attached himself to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 Committee to carry out the Democrats’ latest hoax . On Sunday, Schiff regurgitated the same routine talking points of prior smear campaigns with claims of hard evidence implicating Trump in a major plot of malfeasance worthy of indictment. “We’ll show evidence of the President’s involvement in […]

