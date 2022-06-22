There was a pretty big story out of Texas that snuck under the radar earlier this week. A ballot harvesting Democrat was convicted of 26 counts of felony voter fraud.

According to Yahoo:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the successful prosecution of a woman who committed 26 counts of voter fraud.

Monica Mendez pleaded guilty to 26 felony counts of voter fraud in Victoria County, Texas, including “three counts of illegal voting, eight counts of election fraud, seven counts of assisting a voter to submit a ballot by mail, and eight counts of unlawful possession of a mail ballot,” Paxton’s office said in a press release Friday.

According to the indictment, Mendez was in charge of a vote-harvesting operation aimed at influencing the results of a local utility board election. After entering the guilty pleas, she was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation.

The conviction comes less than a year after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new election integrity law in the state, sparking controversy from critics who claimed the law was aimed at suppressing minority voting.

This is an example of one of the biggest election fraud problems we have in our nation. It has been happening for a long time, yet Democrats and RINOs continue to claim it’s not an issue and never really has been. Their schemes culminated with the 2020 theft of the presidential election and appears to be continuing as we head into the midterms.

The challenge in fighting the false narrative that individuals cannot greatly influence elections is that stories like these go unnoticed. It’s not like Mendez only cast a few fraudulent votes, or even 26 to match the number of counts in her convictions. According to the Victoria Advocate, she influenced hundreds.

During that election, 275 people in Bloomington registered to vote using the same mailing address, a post office box associated with ALMS, a local housing nonprofit accused of unfairly trying to win votes during that election.

Mendez “ran a vote harvesting operation on behalf of a subsidized housing corporation in order to influence the outcome of a utility board election,” according to the Texas attorney general’s office.

As long as corporate media (and an unfortunate number of conservative media) outlets continue to pretend like voter fraud doesn’t exist, it will keep happening. We need to address this issue immediately.

