This week, Adam Schiff and his friends on the Jan. 6 Select Committee have been pushing a new “Big Lie” on America, that President Trump conspired with state GOP leaders to present “fake Trump electors” on January 6, 2021, whose votes would be substituted for the “real” Biden electors during the ceremonial public count of the votes by the vice president in the Capitol. According to the breathless committee script, it was a classic switcheroo, conducted in top secret, all by word of mouth or by encrypted text messages, please. In Michigan, electors were said to have hid out in […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker