On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki promised that “his objective and his commitment is to bring transparency and truth back to government” — but federal government watchdogs have found the administration significantly lacking in that commitment. Director of Protect the Public’s Trust Michael Chamberlain told the John Solomon Reports podcast on Wednesday that the Department of Energy has been slow to provide records in response to his organization’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Last year, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and a slew of other cabinet secretaries, agency directors and senior […]

Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker