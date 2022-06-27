Today, Monday, June 27, I will not be posting much if anything until the evening. We are in the process of transitioning content from some of the sites to America First Report, which will become the central hub along with my Substack, personal site, and Rumble channel. I also have another project that is very exciting that we will be unveiling very soon.

For those who do not know, we are currently running this and over a dozen other sites. The reason we have been so spread out for a while is because of concerns over cancel culture; as a Christian conservative journalist in 2022, it’s best to have a wide footprint rather than focus on one endeavor that could be canceled at any moment.

This site will remain intact, but we’re centralizing much of what we post to America First Report in order to build a proper brand. With so many of our sites out there, few have any idea that we’re reaching over 400,000 people per day. I’ve never been in this for the sake of fame or fortune, so being spread out or using pseudonyms made sense. But as “conservative” news outlets continue to fall to the whims of the globalist elites or their lapdogs in the DC Uniparty, it has become necessary to build a prominent America First brand so we can keep as many patriots informed of the truth as possible.

I have been blessed to be Editor at The Liberty Daily, and nothing is changing on that front. For the sites I own, consolidating focus on America First Report will allow me to put more effort into writing, curating conservative content, promoting my show, and advancing my Substack. It will also allow me more time to work with other America First patriots.

So, today I won’t be posting much until the evening. Until then, check out The Liberty Daily where owner Matthew Burke is running the show today.

Those who would like to help can reach out at [email protected] . Also, please considering donating if you have the means. You can go through GiveSendGo, Substack, or Giving Fuel – and definitely NOT through the Marxists at GoFundMe or Patreon. We even have a Bitcoin address: 39sremNuc3hsFmqaujYyEufXzJRReQWRdZ

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker