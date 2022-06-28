A federal court ruled on Monday that South Carolina’s pro-life Heartbeat Bill can go into effect thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade . Because of that ruling, an injunction preventing the law from taking effect has been removed. The Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act restricts abortion beginning when a child’s heartbeat can be detected at about six weeks, though the human heart begins beating about 16-22 days after fertilization. It was passed in 2021 and states that doctors must use an ultrasound to search for a preborn […]

