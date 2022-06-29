AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Delaware has a reputation for being pro-business thanks to its tax laws, but the latest gun control bill approved by legislatures is downright hostile to one sector of the economy: the firearms industry. Democrats in Joe Biden’s home state approved several gun control measures on Tuesday, including one bill that allows residents to sue gun makers for violating the state’s public nuisance laws. Similar laws have recently been approved in New York and California with the intention of doing an end run around the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act; a 2005 law approved […]

