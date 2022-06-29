On Monday, the state government of California rolled out a new website that ended up leaking personal information about gun owners across the state, exposing their names, addresses, and race, among other information. The Daily Wire reports that the website, the 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal, has since gone offline once the data exposure was called out. Initially made available through the state’s OpenJustice Data Platform, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) had previously announced the website as a measure to “improve transparency and information sharing” about gun-related information in the state of California. Bonta claimed that such a resource would […]

Read the rest of this story here: amgreatness.com

