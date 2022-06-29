CLICK HERE TO LEARN ABOUT PATRIOT MOBILE – AMERICA’S ONLY CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN WIRELESS CARRIER. Believe it or not, overturning Roe v Wade may not be the Supreme Court ’s most dramatic decision this year. Instead, its ruling on West Virginia vs. the Environmental Protection Agency could prove far more consequential. It could literally upend how our government works. For the better.West Virginia vs. the EPA asks whether important policies that impact the lives of all Americans should be made by unelected D.C. bureaucrats or by Congress. This SCOTUS could well decide that ruling by executive agency fiat is no longer […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.toddstarnes.com

