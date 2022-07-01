AP Photo/Andrew Harnik The warning signs are all over the place that a second Joe Biden presidential run could spell disaster for the Democrats — not to mention the rest of the country. Polls have shown time and time again that Americans aren’t happy with what he’s doing to the country. It may be worse than anybody thought. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll came out Friday with blisteringly bad numbers for the Biden administration. The biggest takeaway from this poll is that a whopping 71% of those surveyed don’t want Joe Biden to make a second run at the Oval […]

