The case centered on former high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who was given the boot for praying on the 50-yard line after games. Omar twisted the facts, tweeting disinformation and outright lies.

Ted Cruz / IMAGE: Verdict with Ted Cruz via YouTube ( Pamela Cosel, Headline USA ) Last seen picking a righteous fight on Sesame Street, Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, had to indirectly give a lesson in law and court rulings to Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., after she grossly distorted the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of religious freedom.

Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker