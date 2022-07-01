Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that the hearings by the House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 are causing former President Donald Trump to melt like the Wicked Witch of the West. Discussing Trump, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “Does this feel from your perspective like a potential turning point for some Republicans?” Kasich said, “Oh yeah. He’s taking on water. He is shrinking. I said he reminds me of the Wicked Witch of the West. When they threw a bucket of water on her, she started melting. He is losing influence, and people beginning to […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker