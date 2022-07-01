“F*ck the Fourth” was the Independence Day message from the Pima County Democratic Party of Arizona in the lead up to the holiday weekend. They deleted the tweet, but not before it was captured and reposted by Turning Point Action’s Tyler Bowyer. Pima County is the home to Democrat Senator Mark Kelly. The message “Let’s Mourn with F*ck the Fourth. See you at Reid Park” was for an event with the Tuscon Women’s March , which added “Bring comfortable shoes, water, lawn chairs, posters, and your anger.” After the tweet was posted, the Pima County Democratic Party added a note […]

Read the rest of this story here: thepostmillennial.com

