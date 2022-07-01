Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade , nine states have made it illegal for women to obtain an abortion in most circumstances, while seven other states are set to make abortion illegal or they already have pre- Roe abortion bans on the books. So-called “trigger bans” in Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota made abortion illegal automatically after the Supreme Court reversed Roe . Other states, such as Arkansas , made abortion illegal upon approval from the governor and attorney general. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pledged to fight to ensure abortion is protected across the United […]

