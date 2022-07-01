To push forward with his commitment to reduce Virginia’s regulatory burden by 25%, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is creating an office that will review existing regulations and expand regulatory transparency. Youngkin signed Executive Order 19 to create the Office of Regulatory Management. This office will streamline the regulatory review process by subjecting agencies to its oversight. The executive order directs the new office to implement a 25% reduction in regulatory requirements. “Last year, I pledged to Virginians that we would remove 25% of the regulatory requirements in the Commonwealth,” the governor said in a statement. “In the spirit of this objective, we […]

Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com

