Ilhan Omar says Minnesota is more violent than the Somali refugee camp she fled to as a teen. She conveniently omits again that her father was a top guy in the brutal regime replaced in Somalia. Ilhan Omar shared some of her past this past weekend while again degrading America. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said that her arrival in Minnesota exposed her to more gun violence than living in an east African refugee camp did. Speaking at the Gun Violence Community Conversation at North High in Minneapolis on Thursday, Omar said: ‘For six years, I had the privilege […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker