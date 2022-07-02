Democrat Representative Abigail Spanberger (VA-7) rejected the idea of campaigning for re-election alongside Joe Biden in this year’s midterms and wouldn’t say whether or not she will support a Biden-Harris White House ticket in 2024 during a recent Fox News interview. Spanberger is a former CIA agent who masquerades as a moderate in election years, only to vote in lockstep with the Biden and Pelosi agendas on Capitol Hill. Spanberger’s public rejection of Joe Biden’s campaign assistance, and her declining to support his 2024 ticket, came during a recent Fox News interview with Dana Perino, profiling the competitive midterm […]

