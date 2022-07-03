Banning racial and gender stereotyping in schools shouldn’t be controversial. That’s what Michigan State Representative Andrew Beeler thought when he introduced HB 5097—an act that would ban public schools from teaching, among other things, that “individuals are born racist or sexist by accident of race or gender” and “that a [given] racial or ethnic group is in need of deconstruction, elimination, or criticism.” But Democrats lost their minds. The entire liberal contingent walked out of the vote leading to one of the most bizarre results in Michigan state legislative history. Beeler’s bill passed 55-0, with 54 Democrats abstaining. For some people, […]

