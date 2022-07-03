The current price for a gallon of regular gas in the United States hit $4.84 on Friday before the 4th of July Weekend. This is more than twice the cost from two years ago. Gas prices under Joe Biden have exploded! The cost is destroying the Middle Class and it does not look like the price will be easing anytime soon.Kamala Harris thinks this is funny.Kamala Harris this weekend laughed at Americans struggling to afford gas.Harris on Saturday delivered remarks at the annual Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.Kamala Harris addressed various issues such as the Supreme Court’s decision to […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker