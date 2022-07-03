In December 2020, New York State schools suspended for 18 months the use of facial recognition technology, to study any possible harmful effects on children’s privacy. The deadline set in 2020 was “at least until July” 2022. But it seems some school districts have just been itching to deploy the tech as soon as possible. Two of them – the Locust Valley and Thousand Islands districts – have already done it, the New York Civil Liberties Union ( NYCLU ) has revealed. The camera system that will conduct surveillance of students has biometric tools (face detection and face biometrics-based search. The […]

Read the rest of this story here: reclaimthenet.org

