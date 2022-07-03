Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. I started working in the pro-life world in 1995, straight out of college with my degree in community health education. While I would not have considered myself “pro-life” before then, the compassionate work and practical resources of the Women’s Pregnancy Center drew me to not just oppose abortion privately, but to join a powerful movement of care raising high the banner of life. The role I was hired for was a new one that grew out of the director’s vision to develop a prevention outreach to the […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.liveaction.org

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker