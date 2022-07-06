Jerone Davison is running for U.S. Congress in Arizona. If you haven’t heard much about him yet, chances are you will very soon. The campaign ad he just dropped has him scaring off Ku Klux Klan members with an AR-15.

It could be effective. It could backfire. After all, many Americans have no idea that racism and the Klan go hand-in-hand with the Democrat Party. We’ll see. Personally, I love it. Here’s the video:

Black Republican pastor running for Congress just dropped an ad where he fights the KKK with an AR-15. HOLY SMOKES 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JGkTK3o8sS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2022

