Nearly 4 in 10 Americans no longer consider the Supreme Court legitimate, according to a worrying Harvard poll. In the wake of Dobbs and many times before, we’ve seen plenty of leftist politicians, talking heads, and blue checkmarks simply refusing to accept legal outcomes they don’t like. But a new poll suggests an alarming number of voters may too, signaling either ignorance or antagonism toward our Constitution’s governance. Nearly 4 in 10 Americans do not even consider the Supreme Court legitimate, according to a poll from the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University. This sizable portion of those surveyed […]

Read the rest of this story here: thefederalist.com

