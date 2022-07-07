For most of my life, I’ve been a fan of the National Football League. It wasn’t until recent years that I turned away from the game as the emergence of the social justice league has made games unbearable and support for the league untenable. But even if I still watched professional football today, I would be dropping my fandom soon after hearing what the future of the NFL holds.

As NBC Sports reports, Executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent envisions an “inclusive” league that is focused on FLAG FOOTBALL so it can go global and spread absolutely insane wokeness by desecrating one of the most masculine sports ever created.

According to the report [emphasis added]:

As the NFL continues its goal of growing overseas, the Olympics have become a key part of the strategy. Specifically, the league has been working on making inroads internationally with an eye toward flag football becoming an Olympic sport. NFL Executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent says the league believes the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles could be an opportunity for American football to shine on a world stage.

“That’s the ultimate goal to make flag football an Olympic sport,” Vincent told the Associated Press.

Vincent says flag football will be much easier to export to the world, for both men and women, than tackle football.

“When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” Vincent said. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all.”

Let’s speak plainly. Claiming the Olympics is the “ultimate goal” is a lie. The NFL gains nothing if the Olympics takes on flag football. Where they could see gains is if the woke world embraces the inclusiveness of flag football and turns it into something people across the globe want to watch. The NFL is seeing dollar signs on top of kudos from the woke, a win-win for an organization that hates America and works on orders from the globalist elites.

