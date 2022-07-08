The Associated Press reports that current Japanese “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Cabinet ministers are returning to Tokyo” — as several were making campaign stops in other cities — per a government spokesperson.In addition, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told the press that “a barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly.”Former President Donald Trump released the following statement:“Absolutely devastating news that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a truly great man and leader, has been shot, and is in very serious […]

Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker