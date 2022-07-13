The massive inflation that is crushing the working class in America has been blamed on many different people by Democrats and the Biden-Harris regime. They said it was Vladimir Putin even though inflation started rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine. They said it was greedy corporations who have simply reacted to the destructive economic policies coming from Washington DC. They even tried to blame small business owners, but that didn’t go well at all for them.

Now, they’re turning their spin machine against Republicans on Capitol Hill despite Democrats having control of the House, Senate, and White House.

Congressman Senator Tim Ryan posted a ludicrous thread on Twitter to gaslight the American people:

Seeing lots of “9.1%” talk from the same people who repeatedly voted against legislation to bring inflation down and get relief out the door. How about coming to the table instead of rubbing this number in the faces of working people who already know how bad it is?

Working class tax cut now. Let’s get it done.

Seeing lots of “9.1%” talk from the same people who repeatedly voted against legislation to bring inflation down and get relief out the door. How about coming to the table instead of rubbing this number in the faces of working people who already know how bad it is? — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 13, 2022

Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance, who is running against Ryan for U.S. Senate in Ohio, reminded Ryan about what has actually transpired to set us down this destructive economic course:

No amount of spin can change the fact that you’re directly responsible for this inflation crisis. You voted for Biden’s agenda 100% of the time & the working class is getting crushed because of it. Instead of asking for a promotion from voters, you should apologize to them.

No amount of spin can change the fact that you're directly responsible for this inflation crisis. You voted for Biden's agenda 100% of the time & the working class is getting crushed because of it. Instead of asking for a promotion from voters, you should apologize to them. https://t.co/XghmcKa5Lk — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 13, 2022

For Tim Ryan to lie to voters and then expect them to promote him to the U.S. Senate is truly despicable. He has no solutions, only a crooked finger to try to point the blame at everyone else. J.D. Vance needs to win this race.

