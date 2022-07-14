Townhall Media/Julio Rosas On Wednesday, convoys of big rig trucks caused delays on Los Angeles freeways. It doesn’t take much to screw up traffic in this town, so this particular form of protest was part of the point. As RedState has reported extensively , California’s ill-advised law AB5 has wreaked havoc not only on thousands of independent professionals, but on the California economy. Now, 70,000 truckers are on the chopping block, so the intent of this protest is for Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the law. We’ll see how well that goes . According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

