Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell about Joe Biden on last night’s show. During the campaign and almost certainly now as well, Jill Biden and staff members gave the aging man pills to boost his cognitive function before public events.

As quoted by Independent Sentinel:

“Well, it turned out, we learned later his staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance–checking the time and at a certain hour giving him a dose of something. Now it’s not a guess, we’re not making that up. We’ve spoken directly to someone who was there and saw it happen multiple times.

“Now, before taking the medications this person said, Biden was quote ‘Like a small child. You could not communicate with him, he changed completely because he was on drugs and he clearly still is on drugs.’ Someone’s pushing, we don’t know what those drugs are. We should know.”

The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals companies. Our Gold Guy is great for cash purchases of physical precious metals delivered to your door. Goldco specializes in Gold and Silver IRA to protect your retirement. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

Watch:

This aligns with what many if not most Americans have suspected for some time. Any semblance of mental acuity is manufactured artificially. It’s a terrifying prospect that the man supposedly leading the free world cannot lead himself without drugs.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker