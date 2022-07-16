Courtney Holland, Comms Director for congressional candidate Adam Laxalt, responded to Joe Biden’s report from Saudi Arabia. It was brutal.

So Democrats aren’t worried about the global impact of “climate change” when other countries produce oil but if America produces it’s own, it’s a full blown environmental crisis… Got it.

As Holland notes, it would seem as if American resources are worse for the environment than oil pumped in from other nations. That’s not true, of course, but political expedience and a globalist agenda are both in play whenever Joe Biden’s handlers tell him to say something.

