Georgia officials this week alleged that an election group founded by state Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams worked in partnership with an action fund and failed to report upwards of $7 million in spending as required by state law. The complaint filed by the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission alleges that the New Georgia Project “failed to disclose” about $7.3 million in expenditures to both political organizations and third-party vendors. The disputed expenditures occurred from 2017-2019. The complaint was first filed in 2019, with the state filing an amended complaint this week.A hearing is planned for an unscheduled date […]

