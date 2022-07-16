Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, is terrible at her job. Quite possibly one of the worst to do it. KJP is the Joe Biden of communications. She is so bad that her defenders had no other option but to blame racist sexist homophobia as to why she is being set up to fail . And that’s just the racist sexist homophobes working WITHIN Joe Biden’s White House! Tucker Carlson wonders if her inability to do the job is a lack of intelligence? Or an overabundance of arrogance? Mayhaps a little from column A and a little from column […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker