As seems to be the case every time an armed and dangerous criminal is killed by police, the loonies of Antifa, BLM, and Defund-the-Police are out in force to “honor” Tekle Sundberg. He shot at people, threatened people, and was righteously taken out by police snipers. But the “activists” who never consider circumstances before committing to their unhinged protests still showed up to make themselves look like fools.

According to KARE11:

People gathered Saturday afternoon to honor Andrew ‘Tekle’ Sundberg while demanding more answers after he was shot and killed by law enforcement on Thursday morning.

More than 100 people, including Sundberg’s parents, gathered outside the apartment complex where Tekle Sundberg was shot.

Two Minneapolis police snipers shot Sundberg early Thursday morning, ending a six-hour standoff that began when police were called to the apartment complex at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots being fired inside the building. A mother with two young children called 911 and told dispatchers someone was firing shots through their apartment.

That mother decided to confront the woke group of protesters. She may not have gotten through to them based on their insensitive heckling, but her point was made for those with a brain.

Things boiled over during Saturday’s rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg’s behalf. @kare11 * video contains profanity * pic.twitter.com/qdi1vbgO7k — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) July 16, 2022

Is the police always in the right when they shoot a suspect? No. There are bad shoots. But the vast majority of them are justified, which is why it’s insane that radical leftists protest EVERY SINGLE TIME a Black man is shot.

