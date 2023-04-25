Why in the world would Fox News fire Tucker Carlson? He had the highest-rated show on cable news by far, and he is wildly popular with millions upon millions of Americans. Unfortunately, if you want to survive as a cable news host in this day and age, popularity is not enough. You must please the elitists that own your network, the advertisers that are paying the network’s bills, and the political establishment in Washington. For years, Tucker Carlson has repeatedly said things on his show that no other cable news host would dare to say, and it was inevitable that this would get him into big trouble.

Tucker understood this very well, but he didn’t think that he would be on the chopping block quite yet.

In fact, on his Friday show he told viewers that he would be back for another show on Monday…

Fox announced Carlson’s departure Monday morning, and so far no one has given a reason. But it seems clear that the move came as a surprise to Carlson himself, who signed off his Friday show saying “We’ll be back Monday … see you then.”

Apparently the decision to get rid of Tucker was very abrupt.

According to the Daily Mail, he did not know that Fox News was firing him until very shortly before it was announced…

Tucker Carlson was blindsided by his firing from Fox News and learned of it on Monday morning shortly before it was announced, sources tell DailyMail.com. Even some of his closest staff were unaware that his show had been axed, reading about it for the first time on Twitter. ‘No one I know was told about it beforehand. We were blindsided,’ one senior staffer who works closely with Tucker’s show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, told DailyMail.com.

So why did Fox News decide to do this?

The following are 5 theories that are currently swirling around the Internet…

#1 The Dominion Lawsuit

Losing 787.5 million dollars can motivate a company to make big changes, and many news outlets are pointing out that the firing of Tucker Carlson has come very shortly after the settlement with Dominion was revealed…

Right-wing prime-time host Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News immediately, the cable network announced Monday. The announcement came days after Fox News’ parent company settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million. The company’s hosts were not required to talk about the lawsuit, or make an apology for it, as part of the settlement, CNBC previously reported.

But apparently there are some inside Fox News that are pouring cold water on this theory…

The Denver-based company, which last week settled its $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News for $787.5 million, did not have any influence on Fox and Carlson’s decision to part ways, people with knowledge of the situation tell TheWrap. Dominion has already collected its payout from Fox News and had no comment on Monday’s development.

While the lawsuit may not have directly led to Tucker’s firing, it is likely that moving forward management at Fox News wants to have much more control over what is being said on their shows.

That could potentially be the reason why independent thinkers such as Dan Bongino and Tucker Carlson are now gone.

If you go to Tucker’s personal website right now, you are greeted by a message that tells you that Tucker Carlson is “the sworn enemy of censorship”.

I think that says a lot.

#2 Big Pharma

Less than a week ago, Tucker brutally attacked Big Pharma and their COVID vaccines during one of his monologues.

It was one of the best monologues of his entire career, and millions of us loved it.

But it was not something he should have done if he wanted to have a long career in cable news.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suggesting that this is the real reason why Fox News canned him…

Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the truth about how greedy Pharma advertisers controlled TV news content and he lambasted obsequious newscasters for promoting jabs they knew to be lethal and worthless. For many years, Tucker has had the nation’s biggest audience averaging 3.5 million — 10 times the size of CNN. Fox just demonstrated the terrifying power of Big Pharma.

#3 Rupert Murdoch And Fox News Management

It is no secret that management at Fox News was tiring of Tucker Carlson, and the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the decision to give Tucker the axe “came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch”…

Fox News announced the stunning departure of its top-rated host Monday with no explanation, but people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch with input from board members and other Fox Corp. executives.

The newspaper is also claiming that allegations made by Abby Grossberg played a major role…

Carlson’s exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month, the sources said. Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to insiders. Grossberg was moved off of “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” and onto “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where she alleged she was bullied and subjected to antisemitic comments, according to a lawsuit in New York.

Personally, I strongly doubt this.

Abby Grossberg is no longer at Fox News, and all of the allegations that she is making in her lawsuit sound rather sketchy.

I think that executives at Fox News have no other dirt on Tucker, and so they are just throwing this out there to make themselves look like the good guys.

Ultimately, there may be a much different reason why Rupert Murdoch and other executives at Fox wanted Tucker gone.

One insider says that Murdoch is actually planning to sell the company, and that will be much easier to do without Tucker “as the main star”…

‘We believe Rupert wants to sell the company and it’s harder to find an institutional buyer with Tucker as the main star. ‘Tucker gone makes it more of an appealing media company to buy,’ the source said.

#4 January 6th

Tucker Carlson got into a lot of hot water for exposing what really happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Other mainstream news outlets have relentlessly characterized it as an “insurrection”, but the raw footage provided to Tucker by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed that wasn’t the case at all.

Of course many establishment politicians in both parties pushed back against Tucker’s reporting really hard, and the Los Angeles Times is telling us that this is another reason why Murdoch was so eager to show him the door…

Murdoch also was said to be concerned about Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The host has promoted the conspiracy theory that it was provoked by government agents, and Carlson has called Ray Epps — a Texas man who participated in the storming of the Capitol but did not enter the building — an FBI plant, without presenting any evidence.

#5 Running For President

For years, there have been rumors that Tucker Carlson would run for president in 2024.

And now that he is free from his obligations at Fox News, many are claiming that he will pull the trigger on such a move…

After the conservative commentator Tucker Carlson left Fox News on Monday, public speculation has suggested that he may mount a 2024 presidential campaign. “He’s running,” tweeted Stephen L. Miller, a conservative commentator and editor at The Spectator, a sentiment that many media figures on the right echoed. “It significantly changes the GOP 2024 primary overnight,” wrote Philip Wegmann, a White House Correspondent for RealClearNews. “Keep an eye out for speeches in the Granite State,” tweeted fellow conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, referring to New Hampshire. “He’s always downplayed the possibility of running for president, but that’s an open possibility now,” wrote Christopher Rufo, a conservative writer and fellow of the Manhattan Institute, a leading think tank on the right.

Personally, I believe that this is a bunch of nonsense.

I don’t think that Tucker Carlson has ever had any plans to run for public office. And I certainly don’t think that he is going to run for president in 2024. But I am sure that there will continue to be a lot of speculation about his future in the days ahead.

Personally, I hope that he takes at least a little bit of time off. He has certainly earned it.

