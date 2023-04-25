Why in the world would Fox News fire Tucker Carlson? He had the highest-rated show on cable news by far, and he is wildly popular with millions upon millions of Americans. Unfortunately, if you want to survive as a cable news host in this day and age, popularity is not enough. You must please the elitists that own your network, the advertisers that are paying the network’s bills, and the political establishment in Washington. For years, Tucker Carlson has repeatedly said things on his show that no other cable news host would dare to say, and it was inevitable that this would get him into big trouble.
Tucker understood this very well, but he didn’t think that he would be on the chopping block quite yet.
In fact, on his Friday show he told viewers that he would be back for another show on Monday…
Fox announced Carlson’s departure Monday morning, and so far no one has given a reason. But it seems clear that the move came as a surprise to Carlson himself, who signed off his Friday show saying “We’ll be back Monday … see you then.”
Apparently the decision to get rid of Tucker was very abrupt.
According to the Daily Mail, he did not know that Fox News was firing him until very shortly before it was announced…
Tucker Carlson was blindsided by his firing from Fox News and learned of it on Monday morning shortly before it was announced, sources tell DailyMail.com.
Even some of his closest staff were unaware that his show had been axed, reading about it for the first time on Twitter.
‘No one I know was told about it beforehand. We were blindsided,’ one senior staffer who works closely with Tucker’s show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, told DailyMail.com.
So why did Fox News decide to do this?
The following are 5 theories that are currently swirling around the Internet…
#1 The Dominion Lawsuit
Losing 787.5 million dollars can motivate a company to make big changes, and many news outlets are pointing out that the firing of Tucker Carlson has come very shortly after the settlement with Dominion was revealed…
Right-wing prime-time host Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News immediately, the cable network announced Monday.
The announcement came days after Fox News’ parent company settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million. The company’s hosts were not required to talk about the lawsuit, or make an apology for it, as part of the settlement, CNBC previously reported.
But apparently there are some inside Fox News that are pouring cold water on this theory…
The Denver-based company, which last week settled its $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News for $787.5 million, did not have any influence on Fox and Carlson’s decision to part ways, people with knowledge of the situation tell TheWrap. Dominion has already collected its payout from Fox News and had no comment on Monday’s development.
While the lawsuit may not have directly led to Tucker’s firing, it is likely that moving forward management at Fox News wants to have much more control over what is being said on their shows.
That could potentially be the reason why independent thinkers such as Dan Bongino and Tucker Carlson are now gone.
If you go to Tucker’s personal website right now, you are greeted by a message that tells you that Tucker Carlson is “the sworn enemy of censorship”.
I think that says a lot.
#2 Big Pharma
Less than a week ago, Tucker brutally attacked Big Pharma and their COVID vaccines during one of his monologues.
It was one of the best monologues of his entire career, and millions of us loved it.
But it was not something he should have done if he wanted to have a long career in cable news.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suggesting that this is the real reason why Fox News canned him…
Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the truth about how greedy Pharma advertisers controlled TV news content and he lambasted obsequious newscasters for promoting jabs they knew to be lethal and worthless. For many years, Tucker has had the nation’s biggest audience averaging 3.5 million — 10 times the size of CNN. Fox just demonstrated the terrifying power of Big Pharma.
#3 Rupert Murdoch And Fox News Management
It is no secret that management at Fox News was tiring of Tucker Carlson, and the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the decision to give Tucker the axe “came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch”…
Fox News announced the stunning departure of its top-rated host Monday with no explanation, but people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch with input from board members and other Fox Corp. executives.
The newspaper is also claiming that allegations made by Abby Grossberg played a major role…
Carlson’s exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month, the sources said. Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to insiders.
Grossberg was moved off of “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” and onto “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where she alleged she was bullied and subjected to antisemitic comments, according to a lawsuit in New York.
Personally, I strongly doubt this.
Abby Grossberg is no longer at Fox News, and all of the allegations that she is making in her lawsuit sound rather sketchy.
I think that executives at Fox News have no other dirt on Tucker, and so they are just throwing this out there to make themselves look like the good guys.
Ultimately, there may be a much different reason why Rupert Murdoch and other executives at Fox wanted Tucker gone.
One insider says that Murdoch is actually planning to sell the company, and that will be much easier to do without Tucker “as the main star”…
‘We believe Rupert wants to sell the company and it’s harder to find an institutional buyer with Tucker as the main star.
‘Tucker gone makes it more of an appealing media company to buy,’ the source said.
#4 January 6th
Tucker Carlson got into a lot of hot water for exposing what really happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.
Other mainstream news outlets have relentlessly characterized it as an “insurrection”, but the raw footage provided to Tucker by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed that wasn’t the case at all.
Of course many establishment politicians in both parties pushed back against Tucker’s reporting really hard, and the Los Angeles Times is telling us that this is another reason why Murdoch was so eager to show him the door…
Murdoch also was said to be concerned about Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The host has promoted the conspiracy theory that it was provoked by government agents, and Carlson has called Ray Epps — a Texas man who participated in the storming of the Capitol but did not enter the building — an FBI plant, without presenting any evidence.
#5 Running For President
For years, there have been rumors that Tucker Carlson would run for president in 2024.
And now that he is free from his obligations at Fox News, many are claiming that he will pull the trigger on such a move…
After the conservative commentator Tucker Carlson left Fox News on Monday, public speculation has suggested that he may mount a 2024 presidential campaign.
“He’s running,” tweeted Stephen L. Miller, a conservative commentator and editor at The Spectator, a sentiment that many media figures on the right echoed. “It significantly changes the GOP 2024 primary overnight,” wrote Philip Wegmann, a White House Correspondent for RealClearNews.
“Keep an eye out for speeches in the Granite State,” tweeted fellow conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, referring to New Hampshire. “He’s always downplayed the possibility of running for president, but that’s an open possibility now,” wrote Christopher Rufo, a conservative writer and fellow of the Manhattan Institute, a leading think tank on the right.
Personally, I believe that this is a bunch of nonsense.
I don’t think that Tucker Carlson has ever had any plans to run for public office. And I certainly don’t think that he is going to run for president in 2024. But I am sure that there will continue to be a lot of speculation about his future in the days ahead.
Personally, I hope that he takes at least a little bit of time off. He has certainly earned it.
Whatever the reason behind Tucker leaving Faux News, I will no longer be a viewer of that network. I canceled my subscription to their streaming service and told them, in no uncertain terms, why I was leaving, I deleted the Fox News app from my phone as well as from my Roku device. Good riddance, Faux News, and buh bye!
Ryan this buds for you! I think most people are turning to independent way of getting news like Truth social, Rumble, Twitter and others. Rupert better sell fast, I have the sneaking suspicion the stock value will be affected.
Maybe and that is a big maybe, some freaking zillionaire, with a conscience, will start a real news outlet. I am 89 and remember as a child my father listening to the news, on a little radio. It was so boring to me because it was just the news, no theater, lies, made up stories etc.
I wonder why anyone watches Fox for opinions. I want the news, I will make my own opinion, I am not braindead as most people who watch CNN are. Is Fox now going to be the back up for CNN’s lies!!
If Murdoch wants to sell, you don’t can your largest two assets prior. No, this was part of the settlement. Big PHARMA tyranny. Those thugs need a good ‘what for’. A good solid ‘what for’ upside the head. Kids got them all the time when we’d outgrow our mouthiness. ‘Whack’…. What was that for? That’s a what for. Murdoch and his whiny assed kids need a ‘what for’. Hunter and Biden do as well. Globalist billionaires are stealing our freedoms.
Jason Whitlock is a guest on Tucker for over 9 years and he spoke the truth. In the time he has known Tucker, he has seen him become more Christian even as the USA becomes more under the control of satanists. The satanists could not control Tucker’s increasingly truth and Christian messages is exposing them, so they found this an urgent and convenient time to fire him. You are either for God or against Him and only fools and truly evil go against Him.
I think all the reasons stated are wrong….
I think it is all about him not backing down and doing research on the stories he brought front and center and was not afraid to talk about them. More like a journalist than a puppet. AS FAR AS HIM FOR PRESIDENT, Please I would not go that far.
A Trump/Carlson or DeSantis/Carlson ticket would be unbeatable!
Murdoch in a mid death crisis. He dumped Jerry Hall too.
I would believe the first 4 but not the last reason because he would lose way too much freedom and he would be forced to go off the air. I think rino ryan had a lot to do with it as well but I believe he’d be better off joining an independent network and doing his show from there the only stipulation is he is allowed to say anything that is honest to report because he is correct it is now Good verses evil.
# 6 – Fox has been controlled opposition for over 20 years. Carlson and Bongino didn’t fit the mold.
Too little controlled, too much opposition.
This whole chapter is optics to wake people up.
It’s working isn’t it?
Tucker is a perfect replacement for Rush
Tucker skated on that fine line between hard, breaking sometimes very uncomfortable news, and entertaining opinion. He was kicking up mud on a regular basis which is one of his great qualities. For those of us old enough to remember, he was a vestige of the past great points of the muck racking spear in the image of Edward R. Murrow.
I disagree with his taking time off. Now is the time when the American people need the truth more than ever. The corrupt media and Elitists would love for Tucker to go away now so they can pull off the final enslavement of America. They need to be exposed and destroyed.
Regardless of what caused his departure, I will be cancelling my Sling TV and will not renew my Fox Nation account. I’ll save myself $45/mo. I vote with my money and with my feet.
Democrat sci bags are waging war on America. Anyone who objects is a target.
There is only one Tucker. He cannot be replaced. Fox has screwed itself. Fox can now enjoy a relationship with RINO RYAN. All the Tucker viewers (millions) are getting off the sinking ship. The viewers do not want to be associated with the Fox Titanic sinking ship. Viewers, jump fast or you will be shark food!!
HE BROKE THE NEWS ON THE NUKE POWER PLANT IN THE HANDS OF THE RUSSIA
WTFU
HE IS THE ONLY ONE
MANY UNDERSTOOD WHAT MUSK SAID
ABOUT
AI
POWER
A NUKE SITE PROVED UNLIMITED POWER THAT ONCE IT STARTED
IT IS A SPARK OF LIFE THAT IS A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION
I guess this site does not allow posts that they do not approve. I left two very nice comments regarding Tucker and both were not posted.
I left Fox news after the old man died as his leftist kids took over. Newsmax, OANN, and independent news for me.
I think some of all of these theories is likely the reason Bongino and Carlson were fired…
But… it is possible that it was part of the “settlement” with Dominion and, maybe, with others threatening to sue Fox (SmartMatic, drug companies, etc.).
Fox could have successfully defended itself from the Dominion suit by “discovery” and presentation of all of the proven evidence of the Election Fraud in 2020 and 2022 (all presented to every Swing State Legislature – but none admitted by any of the Courts) – but – chose not to, despite the heavy cost of refusing to do so.
I start each day reading 40 one page articles online, with half of them on climate science and energy. I list the best articles on my blog, and that’s it for my daily news. Until the Tucker Carlson show.
The wife watches Tucker and I have to admit that even after reading 40 articles a day, every day of the year, I learn something new from Tucker. His show was the only Fox News show I watched, so boycotting Fox News will be easy for me. I only watched Fox News one hour a day. Now zero hours a day. Let the Fox News boycott begin.
http://www.HonestClimateScience.Blogspot.com
I’ve been waiting for it people. Somehow, someone like Tucker who goes after the elite FOOLs in politics, DC elites, who champions the underdogs with their interviews on his show had to be stopped. Frankly, I expected to see him indicted for something fabricated out of thin air ala Trump’s current tangle with the Left. Maybe it was just too much clear personal decency in Tucker’s life. No matter how far back – even to his days in grade school – they couldn’t find something (sob, Anything!!!) to hang him with. So they pulled the trick of late Friday to sock it to him. Have you no shame, Fox News?? Really. I’ve been defending Fox News all along every chance I got. No More!!!
TUCKER WILL BE A REPACEMENT FOR RUSH !
This article didn’t mention a 6th possibility and that is the “Big Guy” ordered Murdoch to rollover for the Dominion lawsuit and fire Carlson. Carlson was exposing the rot in the O’Biden regime and the “Big Guy” will have none of that.
The last thing the “Big Guy” wants is any form of discovery that would have occurred if the Dominion lawsuit went forward. That would be big trouble for the regime because it would have laid bare the rank corruption of the 2020 “election” much less “elections” in general. Guessing the the “Big Guy” will use our tax dollars to pay the “Dominion settlement” if it’s paid at all to make it work for Murdoch. It’s all good for Dominion because they come out clean rather than ruined and that’s exactly what would happen if the truth ever came out.
I’m sure his contract….which I understand has not been canceled….prevents him from being involved in any kind of broadcasting until it expires. I gather that as long as he’s being paid under the terms of the contract he has to abide by it.